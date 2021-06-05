Four migrants are removed from ship in Belfast docks after 3,000-mile journey from Libya

Four people, believed to be Libyan nationals, have been removed from a container ship in Belfast docks by Border Force officers.

The four males, one man and three teenage boys, were discovered on a vessel that is thought to have set off from the Port of Antwerp in Belgium.

They were discovered by workers at the docks while the ship was being unloaded shortly before 9am on Friday.

Border Force were alerted, and the docks were temporarily closed down while the area was searched for further stowaways.

Paramedics were called for one of the refugees who had been injured during the journey and he was taken to hospital for treatment, although his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The Home Office did not say where the other three migrants have been taken.

However, it said a further investigation into how they made the journey of more than 3,000 miles from Libya to Northern Ireland is expected.

Taking action: Home Secretary Priti Patel

The Home Office said all Covid-19 protocols were followed and the four people were tested for Covid-19 upon arrival.

The Home Office spokesperson added: “Our New Plan for Immigration will fix the broken asylum system, welcoming people through safe and legal routes, while preventing abuse of the system and the criminality associated with it.”

The ‘New Plan’ referred to by the Home Office was introduced on December 31, 2020, after freedom of movement between the United Kingdom and the European Union ended.

In March of this year the UK’s new global points-based immigration system went live.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told the Commons last month: “We are now addressing the challenge of illegal immigration head on.

“Because while people are dying, we have a responsibility to act.

“People are dying — at sea, in lorries and in shipping containers — having put their lives in the hands of criminal gangs that facilitate illegal journeys to the UK.

“To stop the deaths, we must stop the trade in people that cause them”, she said.

However, critics of the New Plan say it is cruel and unfair and will only put the most vulnerable at further risk.

Asylum seekers deemed to have arrived in the UK illegally will no longer have the same entitlements as those arrive in the country via legal routes.

Even if their claim for asylum is later successful, they will only be granted temporary refugee status and face the prospect of being indefinitely liable for removal.

The Government is also to toughen laws to deny refugee status to any asylum seekers who have passed through a safe country before reaching the UK.

While the Belfast port is not commonly used as a smuggling route for people, in October 2019 a number of young people, thought to be from the north east African country of Eritrea, were discovered at Belfast docks.

They were thought to have arrived in the UK in a shipping container with up to 50 people.

The discovery came just over a week after 39 Vietnamese nationals were found dead in a shipping container in Essex.

Aged 15 to 44, they suffocated in a sealed container en-route from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex in October 2019.

Eight people were convicted in connection with the people trafficking operation, including four men from Northern Ireland.