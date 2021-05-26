Four missing children from same family may have travelled into Northern Ireland from Republic

Police in the Republic of Ireland have said four missing children from the same family could be in Northern Ireland.

Garda Siochana said the Connors children – Thomas (12), Ann (10), Margaret (7) and Helen (2) - have been missing from the Dublin area since 6 May.

Garda said they were trying to establish their whereabouts and said they have “ongoing concerns about the well-being" of the four children.

They added that they may be travelling with a relative and may have entered Northern Ireland or another part of the United Kingdom.

“Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” they added.

The PSNI have been contacted.