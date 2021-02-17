Four months for thug who sank teeth in officer's leg

The offences were committed on two dates, January 16 and May 1 last year

A thug who bit a PSNI man's leg so hard he drew blood and then told arresting officers he had Covid has been jailed for four months.

Richard Savage (29) was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court yesterday.

After hearing he is currently serving a three-year sentence for serious assault, District Judge Nigel Broderick ordered that the sentence be served consecutively.

"This was a disgraceful assault on a police officer in the middle of a pandemic," the judge said.

He added that his Covid claim was "an aggravating factor".

"Whether you had it or not, it certainly put the officers in fear," he said.

Savage, who appeared by video-link from prison, but with an address at Blackcave Park in Larne, pleaded guilty to 11 charges across two indictments including assaulting and resisting police, burglary, theft, assault and criminal damage.

Taking the cases in chronological order, a prosecuting lawyer told the court how Savage went into a stock room at the Wineflair off-licence on Old Glenarm Road and walked out with Buckfast and cigarettes.

When Savage was arrested he was handcuffed "to the rear", but was still able to get his hands to his front and produce a cigarette lighter, which he then lit and held up to the interior light of the police vehicle.

Turning to the incident in May, the lawyer outlined how Savage was in the Spar shop on Old Glenarm Road when a member of staff asked him to keep his distance because of the pandemic.

That resulted in Savage "becoming aggressive" and storming out with a trolley full of groceries worth £145, said the lawyer, adding that police were called and found Savage sitting on the pavement.

It was when officers arrested him that he began to lash out, landing on top of a policewoman and refusing to let go, spitting on her uniform.

As her colleagues sought to restrain Savage, he bit one of them on the leg, drawing blood.

They had to use CS spray to bring him under control.

"Police suspected that he had Covid so they asked him and he replied: 'Yeah, I f****** do have it, and now so do you'," said the lawyer.

Defence counsel Paul Bacon said it would be "no surprise" to hear that Savage suffers from "significant mental health issues and significant difficulties with drugs".