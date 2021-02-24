Four more arrests following east Belfast UVF 'show of strength'

Four men have been arrested following a significant gathering of men in the Pitt Park area of east Belfast on 2 February.

Detectives from the PSNI and Paramilitary Crime Task Force arrested the men on Wednesday morning. A number of searches are ongoing in east Belfast and Newtownards.

The men, aged 33, 35, 46 and 54 years old, were arrested on suspicion of terrorism, and other related offences.

Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea said: “Our investigation into the gathering at Pitt Park and activities linked to east Belfast UVF is continuing, and today’s arrests were conducted under the Terrorism Act. Those arrested will now be questioned in Musgrave Street Serious Crime Suite.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone in the community who has information or footage regarding the incident or criminality in the area, to contact the police.”