Four more arrests over masked UVF gathering in Pitt Park

Four more people have been arrested after a masked crowd gathered in east Belfast last month.

A large group of men gathered in the Pitt Park area on February 2 during an incident which has been described as a UVF show of strength.

Detectives from the PSNI's Criminal Investigation Branch and Paramilitary Crime Task Force, arrested four men on Friday morning.

A number of searches are ongoing in east Belfast, Dundonald and Newtownards areas.

The men, aged 40, 45, 48, and 52 years old, were arrested on suspicion of terrorism, and other related offences.

Four other people, three men and a woman who were arrested on Wednesday, have been released pending reports to the Public Prosecution Service.

Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea said: “Our investigation into the gathering at Pitt Park and activities linked to east Belfast UVF is continuing, and today’s arrests were conducted under the Terrorism Act. Those arrested will now be questioned in Musgrave Street Serious Crime Suite.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone in the community who has information or footage regarding the incident or criminality in the area, to contact the police.”