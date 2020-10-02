Four more to face charges over Pat McCormick found murdered in Ballygowan lake

Four more people are to be charged over the murder of a man found dead in a lake.

David Gill (27) and Lesley-Ann Dodds (22) are already charged over the death of William 'Pat' McCormick (55), but yesterday Newtownards Magistrates Court was told another four people had been added to the indictment.

A lawyer did not disclose what the charges would be but said the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) would need further information before setting a date for a preliminary inquiry, through which the case would be elevated to the Crown Court.

Gill, from Ballyglighorn Road in Ards, is in custody accused of the murder of Mr McCormick on May 30 last year.

Dodds, from Mountcollyer Avenue in Belfast, is on bail facing charges of aiding and abetting the murder and perverting the course of justice.

None of the case's circumstances were mentioned in court, but previous hearings were told that Dodds, who was allegedly in a relationship with Mr McCormick while being engaged to Gill, lured the victim to an address in Comber.

He was last seen alive on May 30. His body was recovered from a lake in Ballygowan on July 9.

Post-mortem examinations revealed the victim had sustained multiple rib fractures.

After seeing Gill's van parked close to the Comber address, Mr McCormick rang police to say that he feared for his own safety, according to the prosecution.

The Crown claims that while Dodds was not at the address during an alleged attack, she arrived 30 minutes after the victim.

The police and PPS contend that Gill, who was allegedly seen coming and going from the property, disposed of Mr McCormick's body.

District Judge Mark Hamill adjourned the case until November 12.