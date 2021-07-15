Four new countries added to Northern Ireland’s green travel list

Several changes have been made to Northern Ireland's international travel lists.

Four new countries have been added to Northern Ireland’s green list for international travel.

From 4am on Monday Bulgaria, Hong Kong, Croatia and Taiwan will be added to the green list.

Anyone travelling to Northern Ireland from a green list country must still provide proof of a negative Covid test taken up to three days before departure.

They must also book and pay for a day two Covid-19 PCR test and complete a UK passenger locator form within 48 hours of departure.

There is also no requirement to self-isolate or book a day eight PCR test if travelling to Northern Ireland from a green list country.

The latest update comes as Northern Ireland has reported over 1,000 positive cases of Covid for the first time since January.

Other changes will see the Balearic Islands and British Virgin Islands removed from the Green list and added to the Amber list.

This means anyone travelling to Northern Ireland from a country on the Amber list before July 19 must provide proof of a negative test up to three days before departure, book and pay for a day two and eight PCR test, complete a UK passenger locator form within 48 hours of departure and self isolate for 10 days.

For those that have been fully vaccinated in the UK, the same rules apply apart from the need to self isolate for 10 days or book a day eight PCR test.

UK residents aged under 18 who are returning to Northern Ireland after taking part in formally approved vaccine clinical trials are exempt from requirements to self-isolate and the day eight test.

Countries added to the Red travel list are now Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone.

Those travelling to Northern Ireland from these countries must follow similar measures but will have to book and enter hotel quarantine for 10 days which includes post-arrival tests.