Four of Northern Ireland’s health trusts confirm non-urgent operations cancelled to increase hospital capacity – reports

Four of Northern Ireland’s five health trusts have started to cancel non-urgent operations in a bid to increase hospital bed capacity, according to BBC NI.

The broadcaster reported the only trust which has not cancelled some operations as a result of the pressure is the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

According to the report, the Western and Northern Health and Social Care Trusts said the operations which were cancelled included non-red flag endoscopy and surgical procedures, with some elective orthopaedic surgery cancelled in the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

BBC NI said the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust confirmed they had proactively already reduced the number of patients booked in for procedures.

It comes amid increasing pressure in the health and social care system here with 708 people spending longer than 12 hours in emergency departments across Northern Ireland on Wednesday morning, according to figures which emerged.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also confirmed it is launching an investigation to determine if delayed response times contributed to the deaths of eight people in the past three weeks.

The fatalities occurred between December 12 and the start of January, with four deaths currently being treated as serious adverse incidents, while the remaining four are being considered.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, one staff member described “battlefield” conditions in hospitals across Northern Ireland at present.

“We’re just firefighting all the time, I never thought we would have people spending four or five days in ED but they are,” said Linsey Sheerin, from the Royal College of Nursing Emergency Nurse Network.

“We’re carrying out ward-based care, bringing patients breakfast, lunch and evening meals.

“People are lying so long their skin is being damaged, we don’t have the right pressure relieving mattresses in the department.

“I had a patient who had been sitting for 15 hours waiting for a bed to become available and she finally asked if I could find her somewhere she could lie down.

“There’s no dignity, we’re having sensitive conversations that should be done in the confines of a private room and we’re constantly moving people around to carry out personal care in a private space – it’s like human Tetris."

A Department of Health spokesperson said: “The Health and Social Care system continues to work closely together to mitigate the extreme pressures currently being experienced.

“Mitigations have been put in place, including the winter preparations highlighted by the then Health Minister Swann in October and the measures announced jointly by Trusts pre-Christmas.

“The Department has been clear on the need for sustained investment to bridge the current gap between capacity and demand for care.”