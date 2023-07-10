Four people charged after aggravated burglary in Portstewart

Two men and two women have been charged following an aggravated burglary in the Swilly Close area of Portstewart on Saturday

The men, aged 31 and 34, and the women, aged 28 and 61, have been charged with offences including aggravated burglary with intent to commit unlawful damage, possession of a class A controlled drug, possession of a class B controlled drug, and possession of a class C controlled drug.

They are due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court today on Monday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.