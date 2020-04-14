Four people charged after car stolen in Belfast 'creeper' burglary

Four people have been charged after a car was stolen in a "creeper style" burglary in north Belfast in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It was reported around 5.10am that entry had been gained to a house in the Premier Drive area.

The keys to a silver Toyota Corolla parked in the area were taken and the vehicle was driven off towards the Somerton Road. There were no reports of damage caused to the property.

Two men aged 30 and 28-years-old been charged with aggravated vehicle taking in which the vehicle is driven dangerously. The 30-year-old man was also charged with failing to stop for police. Both men are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday 14th April.

A 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have been charged with aggravated vehicle taking in which vehicle is driven dangerously.. Both are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, May 11.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 29-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking in which vehicle is driven dangerously, possession of a Class A Controlled drug, possession of a Class C Controlled drug and using a motor vehicle without insurance, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.