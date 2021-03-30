Four people escape injury after shots fired at Kilkeel house

The scene at Fearon Close in Killeel, Co. Down, where four people escaped injury after shots were fired at house on Monday night. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Perpetrators who fired shots at a house in Kilkeel have been condemned by the PSNI for showing a "blatant disregard for life".

The incident took place in the Fearon Close area around 11.40pm.

A PSNI official said four people had been inside the house at the time of the gun attack, adding that it is "fortunate that no-one was injured in this reckless attack".

"Those responsible have shown a blatant disregard for life, and an investigation into this sinister crime is underway to establish what happened and who is responsible. We are also working to establish a motive," the official added.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area last night and who saw or heard any suspicious activity, or has information about what happened, to call our detectives in Ardmore. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 2329 of 29/03/21."

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via: www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by phoning Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/