Four people hospitalised as two in ‘serious condition’ following three-vehicle crash in Derry

Two of four people who were hospitalised following a three-vehicle road collision in County Londonderry last night remain in serious condition on Monday.

The PSNI’s Sergeant Bailey said: "We received a report shortly after 9.05pm of a three road traffic collision in the Main Street area of Feeny.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.

"Four people were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. Two men remain in a serious condition.

"The road has since re-opened."

Sergeant Bailey continued: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed this collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1911 of 15/05/22.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”