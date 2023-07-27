Four people including two children ‘escape serious danger’ after yacht rescue in Co Down

Four people, including two children, have escaped serious danger after they were rescued after their yacht got into difficultly off the coast in Co Down.

In a statement, Newcastle RNLI’s lifeboat crew said they launched both their all-weather and inshore lifeboats yesterday, Wednesday, afternoon after receiving a call from the coastguard to inform them a yacht’s equipment had failed and was drifting off the coast of Ardglass.

The lifeboat service said upon arrival at the scene, their crew observed that the vessel was two miles west of St John’s Point and was in danger of drifting onto rocks.

They also said sea conditions were moderate to rough, with a force 5 to 6 wind and visibility was less than two nautical miles.

“Lifeboat crew immediately checked on the welfare of those onboard, some of whom was showing signs of fatigue and sea sickness. A decision was made that the lifeboat would bring the vessel under tow to the safety of Newcastle Harbour,” Newcastle RNLI said.

All passengers were rescued and given casualty care at the harbour.

Speaking about the callout, Newcastle RNLI Launching Authority Daniel Curran said: ‘It was a busy day on station yesterday with a lot of lifeboat crew being present for a training exercise and scheduled inshore lifeboat maintenance.

"This ensured an extremely fast lifeboat launch and the crew were on scene with the casualties not long after the alarm was raised.

“Conditions were not pleasant for those on the boat and it was a tough few hours for them. I’m delighted, with such an excellent turnout on station yesterday for our training, that we were able to assist this group and bring them back to land safely in an extremely fast time.

"The call for help was raised through a radio onboard the yacht and having a means of calling for help is vital when out on the water.”