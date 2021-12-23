Four people 'slightly injured' in Ulster Hospital ceiling collapse

Three patients and a relative of one of them sustained minor injuries after a section of ceiling collapsed in the Ulster Hospital emergency department.

A spokesperson for the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust said the collapse happened on Wednesday evening.

They said the four people affected were assessed by staff following the incident and confirmed no further treatment was required.

They confirmed the collapse has been fixed.

“Regrettably a small section of a suspended ceiling collapsed last night in the ED of the Ulster Hospital causing minor injuries to a 3 patients and 1 relative,” the spokesperson said.

“Everyone who was affected was assessed by the medical and nursing teams immediately and no-one required treatment.

“The area has now been repaired and has reopened.”