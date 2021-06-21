Four people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle collision in Moira

Four people have been taken to hospital

Four people have been taken to hospital following a four-vehicle collision in Moira on Monday afternoon.

The incident, which took place on the Lisburn Road around 1pm, resulted in the Air Ambulance been tasked to the scene along with a second helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) that arrived by road.

The Ambulance Service dispatched two rapid response paramedics, four emergency crews and one Ambulance Officer to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Ambulance Service said that following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, three patients were transported by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The remaining person was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

“All ambulance personnel are now clear from the scene of the incident,” they explained.

Earlier the road was closed and diversions were put in place and the PSNI had appealed to motorists to consider alternative routes for their journey.