Four pipe bombs discovered in Derry as police attacked with petrol bombs during security alert

Four suspected pipe bombs have been recovered from inside the City Cemetery in Londonderry following a security alert.

A public safety operation got underway following the discovery of a sinister device in the graveyard just after 6.30am on Tuesday.

Three further suspected pipe bombs were subsequently discovered within the cemetery grounds in the same area where clothes worn by participants of an illegal republican parade were removed and burned under the cloak of umbrellas on Easter Monday.

They have been made safe and taken away for further forensic examination.

Police officers had petrol bombs, stones and bottles thrown at them during the operation which has now ended.

No one was injured during the disturbance but two vehicles were damaged.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said: "Last week we warned that we had strong community intelligence there may be attempts to draw police into serious public disorder in Derry/Londonderry, and to use that as a platform to launch terrorist attacks on police.

"That intelligence played out yesterday and today in the form of disorder, involving young children throwing ready-made petrol bombs and other missiles at police.

"The discovery of these devices was a further sinister and worrying development.

"The actions of those responsible are reprehensible and show a complete disregard and utter contempt for the community. These suspected pipe bombs were left in a cemetery a place where people lay loved ones to rest and visit to pay their respects.

"That is absolutely shameful.”

Youths attack police during Derry City Cemetery security alert

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Sandra Duffy described the discovery as “deeply concerning”.

“This reckless action has placed people at risk, and caused huge disruption to families who were unable to visit their deceased relatives graves today,” she said.

“People are focused on the future, the scenes of recent days are in stark contrast to wider society who are moving forward and building the peace in our communities.

“Anyone with information on these devices should bring it forward to the police.”

Mr Singleton said officers from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit will now lead an investigation.

"Anyone who can assist their investigation is asked to call police, or contact Crimestoppers, which can be done anonymously,” he added.

"I want to thank my colleagues from across many departments who have been working tirelessly over the weekend and across Northern Ireland to ensure the community is safe.

"We understand today's operation caused disruption in particular to those unable to access the City Cemetery. Public safety was our priority. We thank the public for their understanding, and our partners in the community for their support."