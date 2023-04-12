Four pipe bombs discovered in Derry were ‘viable’ devices

Four pipe bombs discovered in City Cemetery in Londonderry were 'viable' devices.

Four pipe bombs discovered in Londonderry on Tuesday were “viable” devices, police have confirmed.

The objects were recovered from inside the grounds of the City Cemetery in Creggan area of the city after violence erupted on Easter Monday.

Rioting broke out in the city as the PSNI was engaged in its largest policing operation in 10 years to facilitate US President Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland.

Derry City and Strabane Area Commander PSNI Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said the main line of enquiry is that the pipe bombs were made by the New IRA.

He said police believe they would have been used to attack officers has he warned young people taking part in the illegal parade have been exploited.

"We believe these would have been used to attack police, and cause injury to our officers," Mr Goddard said.

"Our colleagues from Terrorism Investigation Unit are continuing with their enquiries into this. At this time, the main line of enquiry is these pipe bombs are attributable to the New IRA.

"We urge anyone with information that may assist the investigation to call police or contact Crimestoppers, which can be done anonymously."

"The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 428 of 11/04/23.”

A public safety operation got underway following the discovery of a sinister device in the graveyard just after 6.30am on Tuesday.

Three further suspected pipe bombs were subsequently discovered within the cemetery grounds in the same area where clothes worn by participants of an un-notified republican parade were removed and burned under the cloak of umbrellas a day earlier.

They were made safe before being taken away for further forensic examination.

Police officers were attacked with petrol bombs, stones and bottles during the operation.

No one was injured during the disturbance but two vehicles were damaged.

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton previously warned that police had strong community intelligence suggesting there would be attempts to draw police into serious public disorder in Derry and use it as a platform to launch terrorist attacks on police.

He described the discovery of four pipe bombs as “a further sinister and worrying development”.

"The actions of those responsible are reprehensible and show a complete disregard and utter contempt for the community,” Mr Singleton added.

" These suspected pipe bombs were left in a cemetery a place where people lay loved ones to rest and visit to pay their respects.

"That is absolutely shameful.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Sandra Duffy described the “reckless action” as “deeply concerning” and warned lives were put at risk.

“People are focused on the future, the scenes of recent days are in stark contrast to wider society who are moving forward and building the peace in our communities,” she added.

“Anyone with information on these devices should bring it forward to the police.”

Officers from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit are investigating the incident which unfolded during the largest policing operation since the G8 Summit in 2013.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “This has been an extremely busy time for policing across Northern Ireland, with Easter parades and a high footfall of visitors attending the various beauty spots over the Easter holidays.

"We have benefited over the last few days from 84 Mutual Aid officers who travelled to Belfast and surrounding areas and provided essential additional specialist capabilities and support.”