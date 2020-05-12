Four police injured during Derry pursuit

Four police officers were hurt after their patrol vehicles were hit by a car during a pursuit in Londonderry.

A silver Audi was reported to be driving in a "dangerous and erratic" manner in the Skeoge Road area at around 9pm on Monday, May 11.

Later it was seen crossing the border before again being spotted on the Culmore Road at around 10.15pm.

Police then engaged in a pursuit. They followed the car along the Skeoge Road before it came to a stop at Bracken Park on a grass area.

One man was seen fleeing the scene towards the Galliagh Park area.

During the chase the car hit two police vehicles at a roundabout causing minor damage.

Police said the officers were treated for minor injuries.

They have appealed for anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1924 of 11/05/20.