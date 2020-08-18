Four police officers injured after a van rams two police vehicles

Four PSNI officers have been injured after a van rammed two police vehicles on Monday night in south Armagh.

At around 11:45pm, police on patrol on Finnegans Road were alerted to the manner in which a silver-coloured Ford Transit van was being driven. The driver of the van subsequently rammed the police vehicle, forcing it off the road. Two officers sustained minor injuries.

The PSNI said that as the van continued on, officers in another police vehicle on Finnegans Road, made an attempt to stop it. However, the van collided with the police vehicle, lifting it off the ground, and a further two police officers were injured.

The damaged vehicle Photo: PSNI

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of several offences, including handling stolen goods, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance. He remains in custody this morning.

District Commander of Newry, Mourne and Down, Superintendent Jane Humphries said: "Unfortunately, due to the nature of the injuries sustained by our officers, they have been unable to return to duty today.

“We have also had to take two police vehicles off the road so they can be examined for road worthiness, which affects our service delivery. There is also the impact in terms of our officers and their welfare, as well as the cost of repairs to the vehicles, which is substantial.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who captured footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference CW 2343 17/08/20. You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/