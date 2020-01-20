Four police officers 'viciously attacked' during incident in Co Antrim

Tynan Drive in Newtownabbey. Credit: PSNI

Three people have been arrested after four police officers were "viciously attacked" at a house in Co Antrim.

Two of the officers were treated in hospital after being assaulted during an incident in the Tynan Drive area of Newtownabbey on Sunday. Two officers received first aid at the scene.

Two women, aged 20 and 50, have been charged with number of offences, including assault on police, resisting police and obstructing police.

Both women are due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, February 17.

A 22-year-old man was also arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, resisting police and breach of bail conditions.

PSNI Newtownabbey said the officers were "kicked, punched, scratched and repeatedly bitten" during the incident.

"A truly horrific and disgusting attack whilst simply trying to do their job," an officer posted on Facebook.

"Two officers remain in hospital receiving treatment. They should have been at home with their families and loved ones.

"It really is a job like no other, but such behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated."

The post added: "We all wish the officers well and in spite of this they will continue to serve their community."

