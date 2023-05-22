Four PSNI officers injured while responding to calls over the weekend

Four officers sustained injuries as they responded to a number of calls over the weekend, the PSNI has revealed.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including assault on police, criminal damage and common assault after officers received a report of a fight within the vicinity of Orient Circle, Lurgan on Saturday.

He has been charged to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Tuesday. Two officers were struck and spat at and one received a bite to their left hand while detaining the 17-year-old.

A 32-year-old man was also charged with assault on police following a report received at 11.10pm in the Aldervale area of Craigavon on Saturday, May 20.

Inspector Browne said all assaults and attacks on police officers are totally unacceptable. “Our officers are working night and day to protect the public and the communities that they serve.

"Assaults should not be tolerated in any instance but they will not deter our officers from continuing their work every day to keep people safe.”

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.