Four quizzed over witness intimidation in Adrian Donohoe murder trial

Guilty: Aaron Brady will be sentenced next month for the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe

A criminal linked to the Kinahan cartel was one of four criminals being quizzed last night over a campaign of intimidation during the trial of a south Armagh man for the murder of an Irish policeman.

In August, Crossmaglen gunman Aaron Brady (29), was found guilty of the capital murder of Garda Detective Adrian Donohoe, and will face the mandatory 40-year prison term when he is sentenced next month.

Glen Holland (36), from Dublin's north inner city, who is aligned to the international crime gang, was arrested in Mountjoy Prison yesterday.

He and three others were all being questioned at different Dublin garda stations.

Also arrested in the same jail was Dean Byrne (25), a violent north Dublin criminal with over 120 convictions who is currently serving a lengthy sentence for aggravated burglary.

The Irish Independent previously revealed details of searches in their cells in July and August when detectives from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) were backed up by the jail's Operational Support Group (OSG) in Mountjoy prison.

An illegal mobile phone, a charger and notebooks were seized in a jail search of Holland's cell in late August.

Glen Holland is serving a six and-a-half year sentence after pleading guilty to possessing two loaded handguns as well as almost €70,000 worth of cocaine in September 2010.

He was previously arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Eamon 'The Don' Dunne in April of that year and spent over six years on the run in the UK and Spain before being arrested in Spain in August 2017, on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

"Key evidence was seized and this may prove to be very useful in the ongoing witness intimidation investigation," a senior source said at the time of the search of Glen Holland's cell.

Also arrested yesterday was a very close associate of Coolock criminal Jamie Tighe (24), who was shot dead as part of a criminal feud in October 2017.

Tighe's younger associate, who is now aged 28, was previously jailed for four years for firearms offences. He was already serving a jail term for violent disorder and he was on bail for this crime when he was arrested.

Brady (29) will be sentenced to the mandatory term of 40 years in jail for capital murder at the Central Criminal Court next week.

He was convicted after a lengthy trial which was blighted with witness intimidation.

Even before the trial ended the NBCI had begun a detailed probe into the intimidation.

Five witnesses did not give evidence in the trial during which there were repeated claims that witnesses were suffering interference and intimidation.

Following the conviction it emerged that a video of one witness giving a statement about Brady to gardaí was circulated on social media with text calling him a "rat" and accusing him of "touting" on his friends.

In mid-July, detectives searched the Mountjoy cell of Dean Byrne (25). While no mobile phone was found, a piece of paper with several phone numbers scrawled on it was seized.

Gardaí are investigating if the intimidation of certain witnesses was "outsourced".