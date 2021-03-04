Four released over masked UVF gathering in Pitt Park

A large group of men gathered in the Pitt Park area on February 2 during an incident which has been described as a UVF show of strength. (Niall Carson/PA)

Four more people, arrested on Wednesday after a masked crowd gathered in east Belfast last month, have been released pending reports to the Public Prosecution Service.

Detectives from the PSNI's Criminal Investigation Branch and Paramilitary Crime Task Force, arrested three men and a woman on Wednesday morning.

A number of searches took place in the east Belfast, Dundonald and Newtownards areas.

The men, aged 35, 39 and 40 years old, and a woman, aged 32 years old, were arrested on suspicion of terrorism, and other related offences.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Detective Chief Superintendent John McVea said: "I would continue to appeal to anyone in the community who has information or footage regarding the incident or criminality in the area, to contact the police."