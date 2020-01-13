Four rescued in Dundonald flats' arson attack

Emergency services at the scene of a fire at Rosneath Gardens. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Police are treating fire at a block of flats in Dundonald as arson.

The blaze broke out at the flats at Rosneath Gardens at around 9.40pm on Sunday, January 12.

The front door of the property was sprayed with a flammable liquid and set on fire.

The Fire Service attended and brought the blaze under control. Two males and two females were rescued by the Fire Service.

"Thankfully due to the quick response from our colleagues in the Fire Service no one was injured," police said.

Police said they were "keeping an open mind" as to the motive behind the attack.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 8.30pm and 9.40pm to call officers in Lisburn on 101 quoting reference 1600 12/01/20.

Alternatively information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestopers on 0800 555 111.