Four taken to hospital after school bus and car collide near Clough

Teenagers and bus driver injured in serious crash during morning school run

Collision: A picture taken by a witness at the scene involving a car and school bus near Clough, Co Down

School pupils were among several people hospitalised on Friday after a bus and car collided in a serious crash near Clough during the morning school run.

It's understood pupils from St Malachy's High School were on the Translink service to Castlewellan which, around 8.40am, collided with a car containing two pupils heading towards St Patrick's Grammar School in Downpatrick.

Emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene on the Downpatrick Road including paramedics, Fire and Rescue Service appliances as well as the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance who transported one of the injured to hospital.

Police confirmed the male driver of the car and his male passenger were hospitalised as well as the driver of the bus.

Twelve pupils were on board the bus and two were treated at the scene by paramedics with a third taken to hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

SDLP councillor Hugh Gallagher knows relatives of the two teenagers who were injured in the car and said the local community had been left shocked by the crash.

He said he understood that one of the teenagers travelling in the car had been admitted to intensive care in Belfast while the other required treatment in Accident and Emergency.

"It has hit everybody in the community pretty hard because they are lovely young guys," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"It's the last thing anybody wanted. That road can be a slippery one at times and there have been a few accidents on it before."

He added: "As far as I'm aware people are still being treated and our thoughts and prayers are with the family, and the whole community is well and truly behind them.

"One thing I have to mention is how quickly the response was and the intervention of the Air Ambulance, another piece of lifesaving equipment that we have.

"It came up trumps and dispatched the most seriously injured teenager to the hospital. They really did a fantastic job along with all the other emergency services."

Ulster Unionist councillor Alan Lewis had attended the scene on Friday morning as emergency services were still at the scene.

"The community is united in praying that the two boys pull through, our thoughts are with them and we hope for a full and speedy recovery."

He said the crash took place on a "swooping bend" just outside Clough which is often busy during the morning school run.

"It's a pretty fast moving road. In the mornings there's been a number of accidents there on that particular corner," he said.

"It's maybe something that the Department for Infrastructure should take a look at in terms of increasing safety to be honest with you.

"There's actually been a couple of accidents in that area even in the last month."

The road remained closed to traffic in both directions on Friday as police conducted an extensive investigation into the circumstances of the collision.

A PSNI spokesperson said on Friday: "Our officers remain at the scene on Downpatrick Road, which is closed, and which will remain closed for some time as we deal with the collision.

"We would ask that drivers avoid the area and use an alternative route. We will bring you more information as soon as we are able to."

A Translink spokesperson said: "We can confirm a bus operating a school service to Castlewellan was involved in a collision with a car near Clough at approximately 8.35am this morning.

"Emergency services were called to the scene. Both occupants of the car were taken to hospital.

"The bus driver was also taken to hospital as was one student. Initial reports suggest their injuries are not serious.

"We will work with the PSNI on their investigation."

Among many expressing their concern on Friday on social media was Sinn Fein's MP for South Down who urged drivers to avoid the area.

SDLP MLA also posted a message of concern on Twitter while House of Lords member and former MP Margaret Ritchie commented: "Best wishes for a speedy recovery to those in hospital."