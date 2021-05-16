Four teenagers hurt in vicious gang attack

Outrage over ‘unprovoked’ incident involving group of 30 to 50 young people on Portrush’s East Strand beach

Attack: East Strand beach in Portrush where the four teenagers were injured

Four teenage boys have been injured after they were attacked and beaten by a gang of between 30 and 50 young people in Portrush in what police have called an “unprovoked and vicious attack”.

Police in Coleraine said the attack took place at around 7.30pm on Saturday on the north coast town’s popular East Strand beach.

Three of the boys were punched in the face with one sustaining a cut above his eye, while the fourth boy was hit by a bottle on the shoulder.

Inspector Stephen McCafferty said the four boys were approached by a group of between 30 and 50 other young people who "suggested they fight".

But when the four boys refused and turned away they were set upon by members of the larger group.

“Three were punched in the face,” the officer said.

"One sustained a cut above his eye, another fell to the ground and was beaten around the head with what we believe was possibly a hammer or other metal object.

"The third was then pushed into the sea and an attempt made to hold his head under the water. Another of the friends was hit by a bottle on the shoulder.

“This was an unprovoked and vicious attack on four young people — and we are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with police.

"We believe the incident took place about halfway along East Strand beach.

The PSNI said the perpetrators were described as wearing dark tracksuits and spoke with Belfast, Ballymena and Londonderry accents.

Local councillor and businessman Norman Hillis said he was concerned attacks like Saturday’s risked giving Portrush a bad reputation with tourists.

"We’ve had a bit of this over the past year. There’s even been boys in the Main St peeling off their T-shirts and getting laid into each other. It’s outrageous,” the UUP councillor said.

"We’re a family holiday resort: this sort of thing needs to be dealt with swiftly.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Alderman Mark Field said he had been shocked by the East Strand incident.

“It’s terrible, awful, deplorable: it shouldn’t have happened. It’s not the sort of thing we want to hear about happening in Portrush,” the DUP representative told the Belfast Telegraph.

"I hope the young people who were hurt in the attack make speedy recovery, and the perpetrators are caught quickly.”

The Mayor said the PSNI had put measures in place to try to prevent undesirables coming to the seaside town, but that there had been incidents in recent months where crowds of young people had gathered and started trouble.

"These kind of people are not wanted here,” Mr Fielding said.

The PSNI said anyone with any information should call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.