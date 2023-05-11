Four-vehicle crash on M2 causes rush hour delays

Previous tailbacks following a serious accident on the M2. Pic by Colm O'Reilly.

A pile-up on the M2 is causing delays for morning commuters.

The four-vehicle crash occurred on the southbound lanes just after junction 6 near Rathbeg on Thursday morning.

Trafficwatch NI has advised motorists that the collision is causing traffic to tail back as far as Antrim Area Hospital.

"Delays are to be expected until this incident has been cleared to the hard shoulder," it added.

Elsewhere traffic is also busy on the M1 approaching Sprucefield J7 City bound.

Congestion has also been reported on the M2 Foreshore to Nelson Street, M3 Lagan Bridge towards Westlink and Nelson Street and the A12 Westlink towards the M2.

The B38 Grosvenor Road into the city centre is also busy this morning.