Four-week wait for bin emptying over Christmas for fifth of Belfast residents

Tens of thousands of households will be impacted (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Concerns have been raised after it emerged that a fifth of Belfast households will be waiting almost a month before they get their bins emptied over Christmas.

The affected residents were due to have bins collected on December 27, but the collections have now been pushed back to January 10.

The last time the affected households had their bins collected was December 13. This means that it will be almost a month before the council picks up the residents' refuse – at a time of year when rubbish is known to pile up.

It is understood tens of thousands of Belfast residents will be impacted.

Angry residents have taken to social media to voice concern over the issue, which Belfast City Council (BCC) said is down to a shortage of drivers for the bin lorries.

"Not good enough," said one user.

"Why are we paying rates?" questioned another.

People Before Profit councillor Matt Collins hit out at the situation. “It is unacceptable that residents will be forced to go four weeks without a bin collection,” he said.

“It is this time of year that people most need their bins emptied. They can’t be expected to let their rubbish pile up over the holiday period.

“I am told this issue could affect up to 20% of Belfast households, meaning thousands of bins will go uncollected. We’ve urged the council to explore ways to address this immediate issue.

“This is a recurring problem caused by a lack of council staff and infrastructure. Council workers are overworked, underpaid and are absolutely entitled to time off during the festive season.

"In the long term, the council needs to provide better wages to recruit and retain staff to deliver these vital services.”

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: “Due to a shortage of drivers there will be an impact on our bin collections over the Christmas and New Year period.

"Residents due to have their bin collected on Tuesday December 27 will now be collected on Tuesday January 10.

"We recognise this is an inconvenience for residents and regret that our service delivery will be impacted. We apologise to any residents affected.

"Our recycling centres will be open over the holiday period for residents who can bring any excess waste to their nearest recycling centre; however we appreciate this is not possible for everyone. Work is ongoing to increase the pool of drivers to support the service.”

The news comes after city council staff threatened strike action over pay and conditions earlier this year.

This is not the first time the council has experienced bin problems over Christmas.

In 2018 the council again blamed staffing issues after some residents were informed they would have to wait four weeks to before their recycling bins were emptied.

It led to one resident calling for a refund on his rates.

"By my calculations, based on my rates bill and that bin collections are the only council service I actually avail of, I reckon that I am due a refund of about £40," he said.