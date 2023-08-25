Four young people killed after freak crash on way to Leaving Cert party in Co Tipperary

Three teenage girls and a male in his 20s were travelling in car.Vehicle is believed to have overturned outside Clonmel, Co Tipperary.Two of those involved are understood to be siblings

Four young people have died after a car carrying teenagers celebrating their Leaving Cert results spun out of control and overturned in Tipperary.

It is understood that the four involved were travelling to a Leaving Cert party.

A man in his 20s was driving the car when it was involved in an accident outside Clonmel around 7.30pm on Friday. No other vehicle was involved.

Local reports indicated that the four suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

Two of those involved are understood to be siblings.

Irish Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said it was “devastating news”.

"Leaving Cert results day represents achievement, celebration and excitement. Tonight that has been replaced by grief, shock and sadness. Thinking of the families, friends and school community of the four young people. There are no words. Heartbreaking.”

It is understood the three teenagers in the car were all female classmates who had just received their Leaving Cert results.

Extensive damage was caused to the vehicle in the collision and, because of where it left the road, emergency services initially had difficulty in accessing it.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed: ”The bodies of the deceased have been removed from the scene to South Tipperary General Hospital and post-mortem examinations will be conducted in the coming days.”

The collision happened on the Mountain Road on the southern approach to the town.

Initial fears are that the vehicle involved may have spun out of control and then overturned along a very steep part of the road.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators (FCI) have been requested to conduct an examination of the scene which will take place on Saturday morning.

An incident room has been established at Clonmel Garda Station and a Senior Investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation.

Images of the immediate aftermath of the collision have been shared on social media.

“An Garda Síochána are appealing to the public not to share any of this material, if received, out of respect for the privacy of the deceased and their family and friends,” a spokesperson said.

Clonmel's Mayor Councillor Richie Molloy said that the town was numbed by the tragedy.

"It is really shocking news. As a parent myself I can only imagine what the parents of these young people are going through,” he said.

“At this stage we do not know who was involved but I know that there are a number of families receiving the most awful and tragic of news tonight.

“Today was a happy day for the young people who received their Leaving Cert results.

"This has cast a cloud of sadness and grief over the entire community both young and old. Everyone is thinking and praying for the families at this time."

The Mountain Road is notorious locally for having a very steep incline in parts.

It links the south Tipperary town with Waterford and the eastern section of the Knockmealdown Mountains.

A major emergency services response was triggered to the collision with multiple ambulances, Tipperary Fire Brigade and Garda units at the scene.

The Coast Guard's Waterford-based Rescue 117 helicopter was also on standby.

Gardaí closed the road involved to facilitate the work of the emergency services.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area with local diversions being put in place.

A major emergency response was triggered in South Tipperary General Hospital with standby medical support in both University Hospital Waterford (UHW) and Cork University Hospital (CUH).