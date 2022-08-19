Fourth man (21) quizzed over video mocking Michaela McAreavey murder

John and Michaela McAreavey on their wedding day in 2010

A fourth man has been quizzed by police investigating a video showing a group of people mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey.

The footage, filmed in Dundonald Orange Hall, went viral on social media in June, prompting an outcry in Northern Ireland and beyond.

It was condemned by politicians from across the spectrum.

The PSNI confirmed officers had interviewed another person on Friday.

“Detectives investigating a video posted online in June relating to Michaela McAreavey conducted a voluntary interview of a 21-year-old man on Friday, 19th August,” a spokesperson said.

It comes after a 31-year-old man was released on bail pending further enquiries.

The Orange Order has previously branded the incident as “abhorrent” and launched its own investigation.

In June, three men who have subsequently apologised for their involvement - and since resigned from the Orange Order - refused to confirm or deny if they were among those interviewed by police.

They insisted that anyone subject to criminal investigation was entitled to privacy.

The individuals reiterated their “complete shame and regret for their involvement in the incident” claiming there was no intent to broadcast the chant which was “incidentally streamed” on Facebook Live.

“In any event, regardless of whether broadcast or not, the relevant behaviour is not acceptable in any section of our society either in public or private,” they said in the statement.

The 27-year-old Co Tyrone teacher was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius on January 10 2011.

Mrs McAreavey, who had married her husband John 10 days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No-one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

It has previously been reported that two men who were sacked over the vile video intend to make unfair dismissal claims.

It’s understood a number of people who lost their jobs after being identified in the clip are also planning to take legal action.

The singalong took place on the same day Orangemen took to the streets to celebrate Northern Ireland’s centenary in May.