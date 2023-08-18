Fourth PSNI data breach emerges as senior officer drove off with police journal on car roof

The detective chief inspector put a police laptop and their police journal on the roof of a car which was then driven through heavy traffic

A senior officer drove down a busy road with their police laptop and journal on the roof of the car (file photo). Image: Liam McBurney/PA

A fourth PSNI data breach in just over a week has taken place – and involves a senior PSNI officer working in a highly sensitive area.

Multiple sources have told the Belfast Telegraph that the officer left a laptop and police journal on the roof of their car yesterday and drove down the motorway where it flew off.

The laptop is understood to have been smashed on the road under heavy traffic.

A team of officers were sent out to attempt to recover the material and are understood to have found the laptop and part of the journal.

However, three sources have said that some pages from the journal were missing. It is unclear if the PSNI are still looking for the pages, or whether they have given up.

There has been no public appeal in relation to the incident, perhaps in an attempt not to draw attention to material which may be blowing around a part of Northern Ireland.

The Belfast Telegraph is aware of where the incident took place and the identity of the officer, who is a detective chief inspector.

Police journals are issued to those of inspector rank and above and are large A4 leather bound books.

One police source said that “because they are huge you might have the same one for seven or eight or more years”.

The information within a journal differs according to each officer but typically involve handwritten notes of importance about sensitive matters, local discipline, personnel issues, staff welfare issues and intelligence.

Some officers are understood to have questioned why physical books are still being used for such sensitive purposes – especially because the nature of senior officers’ work involves them having to travel around different stations and bring the journal with them, increasing the potential for it being lost or stolen.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “Police are investigating the loss of an officer’s laptop and notebook.

"It is believed the material fell from a moving vehicle on the foreshore stretch of the M2 motorway, on Thursday 17th August around 4.15pm.

"The laptop was immediately deactivated and has been recovered. Sections of the notebook remain outstanding.

"Enquiries are underway to establish the contents of the notebook.

"We will be liaising with the Office of the Information Commissioner and have advised the Northern Ireland Policing Board and the Department of Justice.

"Anyone with information or who recovers any material is asked to contact police on 101."

Last Tuesday, the PSNI published online a spreadsheet containing 345,000 pieces of data about more than 10,000 police employees. That catastrophic breach was initially put down to “human error” by a “junior employee” but it later was revealed that it had gone through five processes in four police departments.

A day later, the BBC revealed that there had been another major data breach more than a month earlier which the police had kept quiet. The names of 200 officers in Newtownabbey were stolen from a superintendent’s car but the individuals were not informed for almost a month.

Earlier this week, the Belfast Telegraph revealed that the full names of police officers, some of them involved in intelligence and the serious crime unit, had been online for three years. Two days after being alerted to that fact by this newspaper, the PSNI had not acted and appeared relaxed about the fact. But without hours of us reporting the incident, the names were removed from the third party website.