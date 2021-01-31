Foyle Hospice founder Dr Tom McGinley laid to rest

Foyle Hospice founder Dr Tom McGinley was laid to rest in Londonderry on Sunday.

Dr McGinley passed away on Friday at the age of 86. His funeral mass was celebrated at St Patrick's Church in Pennyburn.

His death led to an outpouring of tributes from across Derry and further afield, due to the role he played in the founding of the hospice.

The Foyle Hospice has touched the lives of families throughout the north-west by offering palliative care to those who are terminally ill.

Dr Tom McGinley

Dr McGinley led the campaign for the the facility after being inspired by a 1983 article in the Belfast Telegraph about a charity run for the Northern Ireland Hospice.

The Foyle Hospice finally opened its doors on a site overlooking the banks of the River Foyle in 1991.

Dr McGinley was later awarded a Papal Knighthood by Pope John Paul II and the Freedom of Derry for his efforts.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins was among those to pay tribute to Dr McGinley following his passing.

He described the doctor as an "extraordinary human being, a great humanitarian who leaves an exemplary legacy of medicine and care without borders or exclusions".

"The contribution to that legacy by those of different affiliations is a tribute to the breadth and generosity of Dr McGinley’s vision, and the great respect and affection with which his name will be recalled," President Higgins said.

"As a founder, the Foyle Hospice stands as an example of what can be done together in medicine and in offering care. This achievement, the establishment of the hospice, was just one part of the contribution of a dedicated doctor committed to his community."

Dr McGinley was born in Brooklyn, New York in December 1934 but grew up in Gweedore, Co Donegal.

After attending secondary school in Letterkenny he went on to study medicine before moving to Derry in 1960 to work in the hospital ahead of a career in general practice for the next 35 years.