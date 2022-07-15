Foyle Maritime Festival 2022: Translink to operate special late-night bus, coach and rail services

The Clipper yacht Bermuda passes the Foyle Bridge after claiming the top podium place in the New York to Derry-Londonderry leg of the globla race - Martin McKeown

There are to be special late-night bus, coach and rail services heading in and out of Londonderry next weekend as part of the Foyle Maritime Festival.

Translink and the Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed there will be a ‘Nightmover’ Foyle Metro bus service at 11.30pm 12.15am on Friday, serving both the Cityside and Waterside areas.

For those coming from slightly further out, there will also be a midnight Goldliner 212 coach service to Belfast and an 11.30pm bus service to Strabane.

A late-night train at 11.38pm will also serve nearby Bellarena, Castlerock and Coleraine.

On the final day of the festival on Sunday July 24, Translink will operate a special late-night train departure at 9.38pm serving Bellarena, Castlerock and Coleraine.

Those rail passengers using the special late-night trains can also connect to the North-West Transport Hub using a free rail-link shuttle bus service from Foyle Street Buscentre.

The Foyle Maritime Festival is taking place between July 20 and July 24.

This year marks ten years since around 120,000 spectators gathered in the city over the festival’s inaugural celebration in 2012.

Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, welcomed the announcement of additional Translink services: “We are delighted to see Translink on board with the Foyle Maritime Festival, making it even easier for visitors to get here, and saving them the inconvenience of finding parking.

“It’s also a huge priority for us this year that we demonstrate our commitment to the environment and greener travel options including bus and train.

“With tens of thousands of visitors expected over the course of the five days I would really encourage people to check out the additional public transport options, and where possible leave the car at home.

"I want to extend my thanks to Translink and all our partners for their support in planning this major outdoor celebration, which is always such an important boost to the local economy."

Translink’s Alan Young added: “The festival programme is jam-packed with exciting things to see and do and we want to connect people to the heart of all the action, making the most of their summer adventure.

“We’ve worked closely with the council to provide these additional late-night services that will enable festival-goers to enjoy the fantastic fireworks display and entertainment along the marina.

“From our £2 Foyle Metro day ticket to our £22 Family & Friends ticket providing unlimited bus and rail travel for up to 2 adults and 4 children, there’s many great value travel options to choose from with full details online.

“We’re pleased to support the return of the Foyle Maritime Festival and would encourage spectators to plan their journeys now and make the most of their city visit.”