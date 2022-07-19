Foyle Search and Rescue appeal for ‘consideration’ after £150,000 equipment soaked by jet ski rider

The team behind Foyle Search and Rescue have made an appeal to those riding jet-skis to have consideration after one of their vessels carrying equipment worth over £150,000 was soaked by a rider.

The volunteer-based search and rescue charity in Co Londonderry made the appeal on social media after temperatures rose to the high 20s on Monday.

They said they had been “drenched” by a jet skier after they came close to their boat while training was being carried out – soaking some expensive equipment.

Danielle Francis from Foyle Search and Rescue, which was founded in 1993 in response to the high number of people who drown in the area, said in a statement to the Belfast Telegraph that the group were on the water carrying out a survey of the water when the incident occurred.

“There were a group of men on jet skis who appeared to be enjoying the sunshine. One of these men approached the boat on a jet ski and intentionally used his ski to force a lot of water on to the boat” she said.

Danielle added whilst the sonar head that is in the water is waterproof, the force of the water from the jet ski could cause serious damage their equipment which included a laptop or flood their vessel’s cab.

“It wasn’t simply about the water - it was about the fact it was unnecessary and it could have caused an accident and could have caused the equipment to be severely damaged.

“We would simply ask that those using jet skis take care, stay safe and give consideration to those around them whilst on the water.”

The group said on social media: “Whilst doing Sonar Training this evening, we were approached on the river by members of the public on jet skis.

“It’s great to see people enjoy the water when they do so safely. However, on this occasion, one member of the group proceeded to drench our boat, our crew and the equipment. We were carrying out a survey of the river using equipment that cost in excess of £150,000.

“We would appreciate consideration from those on jet skis when we are in any vessel, whether on a call out, on training or in this instance, carrying out a survey of the river that we hope will in turn help us identify anomalies ie bodies on the river bed.”

Many on social media condemned the actions of the jet skier, commenting that they were acting “recklessly”.