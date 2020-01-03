Foyle search team hails reduction in call-outs over past year

Foyle Search and Rescue recorded a significant drop in call-outs during 2019 compared to the previous 12 months.

The charity gave assistance at just under 400 incidents, which included rescuing 27 people from the river Foyle in Londonderry, where three bodies were recovered.

Foyle Search and Rescue are spearheading land and water searches for Helena McElhennon from Draperstown, who has been missing for over five weeks.

Pat Carlin from the organisation said the searches for Mrs McElhennon were a sad start to 2020.

He said: "During 2019 we attended 394 incidents, took 164 people away from the railings of the bridges - that is people who were intent on entering the river.

"We rescued 27 people from the river and sadly three bodies recovered from the river, which is sad but it is down from nine in 2018. The number of incidents we attended was down from 500 in 2018, which we very much welcome."