Foyleside Shopping Centre security alert caused ‘unnecessary fear and disruption’, as threat declared hoax

Police at the scene of a security Alert in the Foyleside shopping centre

A security alert which saw Foyleside Shopping Centre in Londonderry evacuated following reports of a bomb being placed in the building has now ended after police declared it a hoax.

The alert which happened on Tuesday afternoon caused significant disruption in the area, with the centre and surrounding areas closed while a police operation took place.

Foyleside Shopping Centre have also confirmed they have reopened with all stores now operating as normal.

They apologised for any inconvenience caused to shoppers.

Sinn Fein’s Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy described the incident as “deeply concerning” and said it had caused difficulties for local businesses and people’s livelihoods.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney called it a “kick in the teeth” for hard pressed retailers and business owners.

“As a result of this security alert all shoppers and staff had to be evacuated from Foyleside Shopping Centre on Tuesday afternoon,” he said.

"Members of the public just going about their day and people trying to earn a living were forced out of the centre as businesses were forced to close their doors.

“Our businesses have been through a hard-enough time over the past few years without being forced to close as a result of a bomb threat.

"While this alert is ongoing these businesses will be losing out on much-needed revenue and it’s another kick in the teeth for people who are trying to keep their heads above water and provide services to people here.

“This is the last thing we want to see in our city, this is the second security alert today, following one in the Hawkin Street area on Tuesday morning.

"These incidents achieve nothing other than causing disruption to our communities and I would urge those behind them to cease this type of senseless activity at once.

"I’d encourage anyone with any information about either alert to come forward to police as soon as possible.”

UUP councillor Ryan McCready condemned several recent security alerts in the city over recent days.

“This is a very serious issue in our city, seeking to disrupt our way of life. Last week an SDLP office was targeted in the Waterside, today it was a shopping centre and also the Fountain Primary School in the Cityside,” he said.

“Any individual or group who would engage in such activity has nothing to offer this City or this society. We are all trying to emerge from Covid and get back to some kind of normality.

"We have to get the local economy back up and running again. People want to visit shops and children want to get back to their schools. All they want to do is to lead normal lives and I am committed to working to help them do exactly that.”

PSNI Chief Inspector Clive Beatty appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward to police.

“This alert has resulted in unnecessary fear and disruption to the community and I would like to thank the public and business community for their co-operation and patience as we worked quickly to ensure the centre was safe to reopen,” he said.

"At a time when local businesses and services are trying desperately to get back on track, this type of incident only causes further harm to livelihoods.

“I would encourage anyone with information about this hoax to come forward and speak with our detectives.”

In a separate incident, a school on Hawkin Street in the city was searched earier on Tuesday after an anonymous report that a device had been left there.

Police later said they believed the incident to be a hoax after nothing untoward was found.

Mr Beatty said: "Officers have conducted searches and checks both in the building and the surrounding area.

"Nothing untoward has been found and, at this stage, we believe this to be a hoax.

"I would ask, however, that members of the public living in or travelling through the area, remain vigilant and contact police immediately on 101 or 999 if they see anything suspicious."