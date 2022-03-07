Fractious exchanges during Assembly debate over draft budget

MLAs clash over Stormont collapse and lack of ‘overarching strategy’ for investment

A fractious debate has taken place at the NI Assembly over a three year draft budget with MLAs arguing about the absence of an Executive and a budget short on detail.

On Monday evening MLAs discussed reports on the 2022-2025 draft budget.

Chair of the Justice Committee Mervyn Storey insisted that departments other than health needed increased levels of funding citing a potential drop in policing numbers and said he would take no lectures from Sinn Fein.

While SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said Northern Ireland has no strategy for investment as MLAs only think about their own constituencies.

Opening the debate, chairman of the Finance Committee Steve Aiken said the consultation period for the draft budget had been scheduled to close on March 7.

He said it would be the only chance in this mandate to debate the draft budget of £47.9 billion which he described as a “significant amount of resource”.

The UUP MLA for South Antrim told the Assembly: “This bigger budget envelope would allow us to plan for change and reform

“But with reform must come decisions and indeed consequences. To some degree the budget sets out both of these. In other respects we’re left to underscore or fill in the blanks ourselves.

“The budget isn’t linked to a programme for government, it’s capital spend wasn’t shaped by an agreed investment strategy. The budget itself has not been agreed by the Executive, there isn’t an Executive, and indeed in the absence of the Executive the consultation process has been paused.

“The draft budget also seems to include a kind of public sector pay promise which appears to be about 2% per annum, with more for the health sector.

“It also appears that regional rates will also be frozen for the relevant period.”

Mr Aiken mentioned those because they have “significant consequences” for public finances.

He said the impact on departments are not fully explored and there are references but little by way of substantial detail on “big ticket policy items” such as Green Growth which will be informed by new climate change legislation.

The UUP MLA added that “hard decisions” will be required in respect of the health sector.

More detail is needed, he said, before the Assembly can sign off on the draft budget “with any degree of confidence”.

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey was critical of the draft budget which he said would leave justice as the only department whose funding would be reduced over the three year period.

He said other parties are keen to remind his own how they have put the party before the electorate.

They have “short memories”, Mr Storey said, and forget that between 2017-2020 it “suited their own political agenda” to collapse Stormont.

Referring to Tory austerity, he added: “I remember sitting in a room with the Minister (Conor Murphy) not far from this building where he was unprepared to put through the regulations for welfare reform and now all of a sudden they’ve become champions of welfare reform.

“But who put the regulations through for welfare reform, the big bad Tories, but of course it was always then. They took the heavy lifting and the Sinn Fein party takes the credit. Now is there anything new in that.

“So I have to say when it comes to finances, when it comes to the fiscal council, when it comes to dealing with the budget for Northern Ireland, I don’t think we need to take lectures from a party who supported the bombing of the heart of Northern Ireland for 40 years and destroyed the economy of Northern Ireland.”

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole questioned how the draft budget is debated in NI.

He said MLAs stand up and argue that a community or “X, Y and Z” should be funded in their own constituency.

The South Belfast MLA said there is a “fundamental problem” in that Northern Ireland has no overarching strategy for investment, an issue that was flagged by the fiscal council - an independent body created to bring greater transparency and scrutiny to NI’s public finances.

“What we need to do when scrutinising the Executive’s budget is to have a proper sense of what the strategy is. In the absence of a programme for government, the default strategy making document is the budget,” Mr O’Toole added.

The transition to a new low carbon economy will define this century, he said, and the multi year budget should have plans in place.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said the draft budget is a “golden opportunity” to reform public services.

“Health should be benefiting from a 10% uplift in its budget with cancer, mental health and waiting list strategies funded in full. And all other departments should be receiving a budget increase.

“All that has been denied by the DUP’s decision to collapse the Executive in protest at the protocol.”

Any budget must be agreed by an Executive, Mr Murphy said, adding that the DUP should appoint a First Minister and agree a budget.

The Finance Minister said the key question is whether to prioritise health and that will mean other departments will not get the allocation they would like.

Rounding up, Steve Aiken said some form of Executive government must be re-established because if only 45% of the budget can be spent by July and then special measures are required to get to 95% by the end of the year it will have “very real implications” on services here.

“On our policing numbers, on our nurses, on our teachers and on our economy,” he concluded.