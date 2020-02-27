Frampton and Barnes back initiative to teach boxing skills to offenders

Carl Frampton and Paddy Barnes joined Justice Minister Naomi Long on a visit to Hydebank Wood young offenders’ centre and women’s prison in Belfast.

Boxing stars Carl Frampton and Paddy Barnes are supporting a rehabilitation project to teach offenders the skills of their sport.

The two champion punchers visited the Hydebank Wood young offenders’ centre and women’s prison in Belfast where the initiative was run.

In conjunction with the Northern Ireland Prison Service, the Ulster Boxing Council and Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) hosted the six-week, non-contact boxing course for young males and female prisoners.

The course also included professional advice on diet and nutrition, mindfulness and mental health.

The Belfast boxers accompanied Justice Minister Naomi Long on the visit.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Former two-weight world champion Frampton said: “Boxing has given me everything I have and I am always grateful to be able to give something back to the community.

“When I was growing up in Belfast, boxing gave me a sense of purpose and it is great to see the people here involved in such a great sport.”

Barnes, a double Commonwealth Games champion and two-time Olympic bronze medallist, said: “I think boxing can teach these young people skills that can help them in the next part of their lives.

“I learned a lot from boxing by listening to my coaches and working hard and I’m sure it has been the same for the people taking part in this programme.”

Carl Frampton, Naomi Long and Paddy Barnes at Hydebank Wood in Belfast (Presseye/PA)

Ms Long added: “Many young people come into custody because they have lived chaotic lives and made bad decisions.

“This course has not only helped these individuals build their physical strength, but it has made them feel mentally stronger, which in turn helps them to deal with the challenges life will bring them.

“Sport can also instil a sense of achievement which builds confidence and self-esteem, necessary if these young men and women are resettling back into the community.

“Carl and Paddy are great role models and I want to thank them for taking time to talk to the young people who have taken part in the programme.

“The work of prison staff, along with their partners in the Ulster Boxing Council and the IABA, is helping to support and challenge the people who have taken part to change. I look forward to seeing this initiative being rolled out across our three prisons.”

Fergal Carruth, chief executive of IABA, said the association was delighted to participate.

“It has been a tough six-week programme but I know that each of the participants has taken a lot from that.

“Boxing is at the heart of many communities and it is great to see it is now part of this community.”