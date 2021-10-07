Frampton delivers killer blow to A-ha’s Take On Me, branding it the ‘worst song ever’

Former boxing champ reveals his musical dislikes in new Radio Ulster show, Criminal Records, hosted by Tim McGarry

It was one of the biggest hits of the mid 1980s and was certified gold just last year but to boxing champion Carl Frampton it’s the “worst song ever”.

Take On Me, by Norwegian synth pop band A-ha, is so “terrible” that the former boxing champ has to reach for the earplugs or switch off the radio every time the 1985 song comes on.

The north Belfast man said he detests Irish country music but, in a knock-out blow for the Eighties trio, Take On Me irritates him even more.

Frampton reveals his favourite “worst” records in a light-hearted new Radio Ulster show, hosted by Tim McGarry. The series, Criminal Records, is a Desert Island Discs-style show, but in reverse, and features six local personalities talking about the music they love to hate.

Speaking to McGarry in Sunday night’s opening programme, Frampton is asked what his all-time worst song is.

“Take On Me by A-ha is a terrible song,” he replies. “It annoys me. Any time it comes on the radio I turn over. It’s a terrible song.

“I hate Irish country and that is worse, I think. Take On Me is worse than any of that. It’s the worst song ever.

“I understand a lot of people like it and that it did well in the charts but I can’t stand it. I just don’t like it.

“I love singing but you have to go very high (in that song). Maybe that’s why I don’t like it, because I can’t hit the high notes.”

The new six-part series sees each of the guests chat about their careers and their lives, while unveiling a selection of their Criminal Records. As well as “worst song ever”, they also reveal the worst gig they ever attended, the song that is awful but liked, their worst childhood record and the most embarrassing record they ever bought.

McGarry is surprised to hear that Frampton’s first record was Aqua’s 1997 dance/pop chart-topper Barbie Girl, although the former two-weight world champion, once voted Britian’s Coolest Man by Zoo Magazine, blames his mum for the purchase.

Frampton also reveals that his worst childhood song is Achy Break Heart by Billy Ray Cyrus because it was always being played and he couldn’t escape it, while the song he considers awful but still enjoys is Steal My Sunshine by Canadian band Len.

And he tells McGarry that the worst gig he ever attended was Ellie Goulding at the SSE Arena in Belfast, mainly because it was so dull.

“She just wasn’t very good,” says Frampton. “I like her stuff normally. She has a good voice.

“But I just remember it being dull, really boring.”

McGarry is also joined by Peaky Blinders star Packie Lee, TV host Holly Hamilton, country music star Philomena Begley, broadcaster Colin Murray and NI football captain Marissa Callaghan for the chat show with a difference.

Tim McGarry, host of new Radio Ulster show Criminal Records

Together, each celebrity and McGarry trawl through their record collections to find the horrors that lurk there or the records that are so bad, they are actually criminal.

McGarry said: “It’s not a show with bad music, it’s a show about different musical tastes where my guests get to let off steam, talk about what they hate and stimulate the endless debates about what constitutes good and bad music.

“Music can really give you an insight into someone’s personality. You can learn a lot about someone from their musical taste.

“There’s some surprising stuff in there. Colin Murray, for example, was very open when he talked about an emotional time in his life and why a certain song reminded him of the day his grandfather died. He can’t listen to Have I Told You Lately that I Love You? by Van Morrison because it reminds him of that day.

“Philomena Begley also talks about a song that reminds her of her brother who died. But there are lots of light-hearted, funny songs and stories too, plenty of balance.

“It really is like Desert Island Discs in reverse.”

McGarry, who hopes to record a second series, says his own worst ever songs are Lady in Red (Chris de Burgh) and I Just Called To Say I Love You by Stevie Wonder.

“Lady in Red makes me want to punch the walls. He can’t even pronounce ‘dancing’ properly,” he says.

“I Just Called to Say I Love You goes on and on and just as you think it’s about to end, it goes up an octave, with the same lyrics all over again, only higher.

“There’s no disputing Stevie Wonder’s genius but he was having a bad day that day. It’s the worst song he’s ever done.”

Criminal Records starts on Radio Ulster on Sunday, October 10 at 6.30pm.