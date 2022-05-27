Francis Scullion: Police appeal for missing man last seen in Ballymena

Police have said they’re becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Francis Scullion (70), who was last seen in Ballymena on Friday May 13.

Francis is described as being around 5'9" tall, with short grey hair, a grey moustache and wears glasses.

It is believed that he may have been carrying a brown leather briefcase.

Police would ask Francis or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact officers at Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 700 24/05/22.