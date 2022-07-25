Frank McCaughey: Family issue appeal after Belfast man goes missing in Denmark

Frank McCaughey (29) was last seen in Denmark on July 13. Photo provided by Niamh McCaughey

A Belfast woman said her family is becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of her brother, who has been missing in Denmark for nearly a fortnight.

Frank McCaughey (29) was last seen on July 13 at the Aalborg railway station, where he said he was intending to take a train to Copenhagen.

Originally from Enniskillen, his sister Niamh said that Frank’s family is “becoming increasingly concerned about his welfare as he was travelling alone and has not made any contact with close friends or family since July 11”.

"Frank is approximately 5'5, slim build,” she added.

“If you think you have seen or been in contact with Frank since July 13th, please contact me via Facebook Messenger.

“Alternatively, you can report any sightings to the Danish police on +45 33141448, quoting case number: 5100-10279-00259-22 or the Police Service of Northern Ireland on + 44 2890650222, quoting reference number: 1666-21/07/2022.”