Frantic hunt for seal with drinks can stuck to mouth

Animal will starve to death if it isn’t found, says expert

Rescue mission: The seal was spotted in the Belfast Harbour area

An appeal has been launched by experts at Exploris aquarium for sightings of a seal with an aluminium can stuck to its mouth in and around Belfast Lough.

It is feared that the animal could starve to death if it is not rescued or the can not removed.

Exploris head keeper Matt Bolland received a call about the seal on Wednesday.

A multi-agency rescue operation for the animal was subsequently launched.

It involves Belfast Harbour Police, Lagan Search and Rescue and the charity Debbie Doolittle Wildlife Rescue, but the seal has managed to avoid capture.

“When we received the call and received photographs, we definitely thought it was a strange one,” said Matt.

“We have seen seals caught in fishing gear like nets or with hooks stuck in their mouths before, but we have never been called to aid a seal which has had a piece of marine litter stuck in its mouth.

“After a closer look, we determined that the animal needed rescued and the can removed or it would soon starve as it would be unable to hunt.”

Upon closer inspection of the evidence, the team discovered that the can was not lodged in the animal’s lower jaw, as was first assumed. It is actually stuck to its upper lip and face, so removing it will be a very delicate operation.

Matt explained that the time taken for each seal rescue depended on the animal itself and its energy levels.

“Generally, if they are low on energy, that means that it is critical and we need to act fast,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Unfortunately for us, this seal was actually full of energy and kept trying to evade attempts by us to capture it when we got to Belfast Harbour on Wednesday. He just kept swimming off.”

While it is unusual for a seal rescue to turn into a multi-agency response, Matt said he was thankful other organisations were there to offer support.

“The Harbour Police attempted to get the seal back to shore so we could make another attempt to capture it again, but the seal swam into shallow water and the boat couldn’t follow it,” he added.

“Lagan Search and Rescue then launched a boat next to the SSE Arena to help, but the seal was just too full of energy. We didn’t want to stress it out, so we just had to leave it alone.”

Matt believes that the seal could still be in and around Belfast Harbour and the wider Belfast Lough because there is a large colony of seals currently living there.

“What was shocking when I was walking around Belfast Harbour yesterday was the sheer amount of litter and tin cans especially,” he said.

“It’s no wonder something like this has happened.

“Everyone knows and talks about marine litter and its impact, but I think it’s a matter of taking this issue upon ourselves to mitigate it completely.

“It might seem like an insignificant or tiny bit of litter in sea, but it can be life or death for the animals it affects.”

The operation to save the seal was ongoing last night. A spokesperson for Belfast Harbour Police its vessels and other port ships were continuing to look for the animal.

If you see a seal with a can stuck to its mouth and face, call the Exploris Seal Sanctuary on 028 4272 8062. Alternatively, you can contact the USPCA or other animal welfare organisations