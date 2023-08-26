‘Free’ centenary stone could cost public over £10k

Plans for a stone to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary have been further delayed amid uncertainty over who will foot the bill.

Moves to install the sculpture sparked a row in 2021 — the year of the centenary — after Sinn Fein blocked the proposals.

Unionists accused the party of presiding over of a “shameful exercise”, but it dismissed the criticism, saying the stone had been “designed and commissioned by representatives of one tradition”.

The proposal was passed by the Assembly Commission earlier this year in the absence of a Sinn Fein representative.

In a joint statement welcoming the news, the DUP, UUP and TUV said: “The stone will be paid for by unionist MLAs and therefore will not cost the public purse.”

But unionist party leaders have now written to Assembly officials, asking for help in footing the bill for installing the stone, which could cost the public up to £14,000.

Officials have estimated that two possible sites for the stone, to the east and the west of Parliament Buildings, would cost around £18,000 and £4,000, respectively.

Unionist leaders have proposed contributing £4,000, with Stormont paying the rest because it would be “problematic” for the parties to cover the installation costs.

“We also think that requiring a donor to undertake the full installation costs, as suggested, is problematic, not just in this instance, but in respect of the practicalities and the precedent going forward,” they said in a letter seen by the BBC.

“Is it now to be policy that if any further memorials or structures are requested at Parliament Buildings, then those seeking such will have to bear the full costs of production and installation, or is the centenary stone project alone to be treated in this way?”

They have requested a meeting with officials to agree a way forward.

TUV leader Jim Allister told the BBC it was “quite staggering” that Northern Ireland’s centenary had passed and Stormont “has nothing to mark that occasion for future generations”.

An Assembly spokesperson said the commission received a report in June, detailing various issues over installing the centenary stone.

“These issues included environmental heritage and planning permission, equality and good relations and associated costs,” she added. “Discussions have not yet concluded on this matter.”