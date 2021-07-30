Free public transport for healthcare workers will stop next month

Temporary scheme had been put in place March 2020

Free public transport for healthcare workers will stop on August 31, the Infrastructure Minister has announced.

After that date, the temporary scheme, which was introduced in March 2020, normal charging will resume.

On Friday Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “In March 2020 at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic I took the decision to make public transport free for all health and social care workers in recognition of the tireless and vital work they undertake day and daily.

"This was a small gesture to those workers who put themselves in the frontline to save lives and look after some of the most vulnerable in our community.”

“As we move through the Executive’s Pathway to Recovery, it is essential to continue to review the measures put in place. In line with this, I can confirm that the scheme will be extended to August 31 after which time normal charging will resume.”

She added: “Whilst the scheme was always intended to be temporary, I know this will be disappointing to many. I want to reassure our essential workers that our public transport will continue to be there for you.”

The free travel for health and social care staff will also cease on the Strangford and Rathlin ferry services from August 31.