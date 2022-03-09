‘Freedom, here I come’: Disability campaigners hail changes to Northern Ireland building regulations over inclusive toilet facilities

Finance Minister Conor Murphy with disability campaigners Christine McClements and Michaela Hollywood at the Changing Places facility at Stormont Estate.

A Northern Ireland disability campaigner has welcomed changes to building regulations which will provide additional toilet facilities for those with learning and physical conditions.

Rights champion Michaela Hollywood, who lives with spinal muscular atrophy, has long campaigned over the issue of inclusive Changing Places toilets and hailed the changes announced as a landmark day, tweeting: “Freedom, here I come”.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Conor Murphy, who said the new statutory guidance would apply to certain buildings commonly used by the public.

He explained the statutory guidance will apply in certain types of new buildings or in existing buildings where there is a material change of use.

The new guidance has been published on Wednesday and will officially come into effect on June 30.

It covers a range of building types and settings, including shopping centres, leisure and sport buildings and hospitals and primary care centres.

Ms Hollywood said: “The reality of this guidance means that thousands of people will be able to go to the cinema without the worry of how they are going to go to the toilet.

“Having Changing Places toilets in more buildings will reduce isolation, improve mental health and esteem in disabled people who need these facilities. Disabled people will no longer need to choose between fun and going to the toilet - one of our most basic needs as a society.”

The Crossgar woman added: “It will also mean for many disabled people that they will no longer be forced into surgical options to resolve their toileting needs. The impact of the new guidance will have far reaching positive impacts on our economy and I’m delighted it’s coming into effect.”

According to the Department of Finance, the new requirement for Changing Places toilets will be in addition to the current requirements for standard accessible toilets and will benefit around 7,000 people here.

They also confirmed plans to carry out research in the next mandate on further extending the provision of Changing Places toilets.

This would include requiring inclusive toilets in specified buildings where building work is to be carried out to extend or alter an existing building.

Other campaigners also welcomed the move, including mother Christine McClements.

"After years of campaigning I am absolutely thrilled with today's announcement for mandatory provision of changing places toilets,” she said.

“This change to our Building Regulations will not only bring increased safe, dignified and convenient toileting opportunities for disabled people and many older people too, but it will also bring new opportunities for inclusion and participation right across society.

“My disabled daughter Lilia spent many years having to be changed on an unhygienic public toilet floor. I hope that a new generation of disabled children will now never have to face that indignity.

“Today is a very good and significant day for the advancement of the equality and rights of disabled people here."