Frenchman travelling penniless around the world says Northern Irish ‘hospitality’ the best in UK

A Frenchman who is attempting to travel penniless around the world has spoken of the warm welcome he received in Northern Ireland.

It’s not all plain sailing as traveller Charles Attonaty can go for extended periods without food with strict rules dictating he does not explicitly ask for food, or sleep in people's houses.

In addition, he is not allowed to work along the way in order to raise money.

Charles regularly shares social media posts alongside those who have helped him by offering transport, shelter or simply company.

In one Instagram post Charles explains how he has gone a day and a half without eating or drinking.

Then, a kind-hearted soul named Eddie living in Ballycastle arrived at his tent with a sandwich, drinks and a packet of biscuits.

In another he’s enjoying the craic with a Northern Ireland mother on the beach as she hoists him up on her shoulders.

He told the Belfast Telegraph: “I've received a warm welcome in Northern Ireland.

"So far the hospitality here has been the best I have experienced in the UK, with the exception of Rathlin Island (which wasn’t so positive).

"One of the gestures of kindness I noticed is when local people come to me and offer their help without judgement and without knowing my story.”

Derry Now has reported how Charles has been relying on the kindness of strangers throughout an adventure that began more than two years ago.

The 29-year-old had already been on two trips after the cancellation of a planned holiday to Thailand due to Covid awoke his inner wanderlust in July 2020.

“One day I decided to take the road, I took some equipment and a rucksack at around 7.40 in the evening; even my parents didn't know,” he told Derry Now.

Initially, trips took him through Eastern and Northern Europe, with work commitments eventually bringing him back to France on both occasions.

In the past he worked for Deliveroo and ran his own food delivery business before deciding to take to the road.

Speaking to Derry Now, he explained: “I gave my company to an employee; it was crazy. I gave them everything. The third stage was similar; alone, no plan, but now no limit of time.

“I went France, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway – during winter. Sometimes it was 32 below zero centigrade.

“This is now my fourth step. I was in northern France, in Calais and explained my story to a French ferry company and they said: ‘This is crazy, we will offer you a ticket to England.’

"So I was in England, Wales and Scotland. I was on Isla and Louis St Harris, and then I had the opportunity to go to Northern Ireland.”

The French native says he 'almost died' in the suffocating heat of Turkey and in temperatures of -32 degrees in Finland.

Northern Ireland is an altogether different prospect. On Thursday afternoon, Mr Attonaty knocked on the door of Ciaran and Majella McNicholl in Glenullin, County Derry.

“We were just in doing Freddie's homework, and he heard talking and him and Connie thought their Daddy was home,” Majella told Derry Now.

“I went out and Charles was talking to the dog outside and he just asked could he use the toilet, so I showed him where it was and went back into the weans.

“We just got chatting, I was probably being really nosy! He'd said he was a French traveller or backpacker, so I was asking him about it.

“I figured he maybe hadn't eaten in a while and offered him something to eat, made him a sandwich and he was telling me the craic about what he was doing.

“When Ciaran came home from work, Charles was sitting here eating spaghetti bolognese with the two weans. I never had the chance to ring him and tell him anything.

“Ciaran is probably even more welcoming and friendly than I am, and when he came home he sat and asked Charles every question that I asked him earlier.”

You can follow his journey on all social media platforms by searching Tour du monde sans argent, including: https://www.instagram.com/tourdumondesansargent/