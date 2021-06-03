Police have issued a fresh appeal for missing Belfast man Abhristin O Cadhlaigh to get in touch with them, with the man having been missing for a month.

The 49-year-old was last seen after leaving the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on May 2 at around 6.45pm.

Police said there is CCTV footage of the man In Portadown around the time he went missing and believe he may have connections in the Republic of Ireland.

Police said he may be wearing a distinctive red coat.

His family have appealed directly for him to make contact with them, with partner Nieves Carranza saying: “We understand that you are struggling and that you might be scared and worried, but we really need to hear from you and know that you are safe. We love and care about you and just want you home.

“We are all here for you, please let us know where you are. You can call on any of us any time, or call the police, just let us know you are ok.”

PSNI Investigating Officer Inspector Rocks said: “We all want to ensure that Abhristin is found safe and well and we have been continuing to carry out extensive enquiries.

“We would again urge anyone who may have seen Abhristin or have any information about his whereabouts, to call us on 101 so we can help reunite him with his family.”