Fresh appeal: Renewed hope for IRA bomb victims' families

The helmets believed to have been worn by the attackers.

Advances in forensic science may help the investigation into the killing of three police officers in a 1982 IRA bomb attack, relatives have said.

Sergeant Sean Quinn (37), and Constables Paul Hamilton (26) and Allan McCloy (34) died in the blast at Kinnego Embankment in Craigavon, close to Co Armagh beauty spot Oxford Island, on October 27.

They had been responding to a call when the explosion flung their unmarked Ford Cortina 70ft into a nearby field. The blast left a huge crater in the road and witnesses described seeing two people running away from the scene.

Read more Labour joins Pat Finucane inquiry calls

Despite nine arrests, no-one has ever been charged with the murders.

The men's families have said they had given up hope that the crime would ever be solved, but have now been encouraged by recent progress.

It comes after the case became the latest to be taken on by former Bedfordshire Chief Constable Jon Boutcher as part of Operation Kenova, a series of legacy investigations.

Speaking on the 38th anniversary of the murders, Mr Boutcher urged anyone with information to come forward.

Images of two helmets, which those responsible were believed to have been wearing as they fled on a motorcycle, have been released to help jog memories. The bike was later abandoned in Francis Street in Lurgan.

"We have made huge strides in forensic technology in the years since this happened, and Kenova are exploiting all the opportunities, which were not available to previous investigations," said Mr Boutcher.

"We have made encouraging progress, but we still need people to come forward to help us complete the jigsaw and give the families of these three officers the answers they so desperately need."

The three RUC officers were killed instantly in the landmine ambush.

Three women were widowed, five children grew up without their fathers, and an unborn son never got to meet his father.

In a statement, the families said: "Never a day passes but we think of Sean, Allan and Paul. Now, however, with 'encouraging progress' achieved, we have been given renewed hope that the culprits will be identified."

Anyone with any information can call 01234 858298.