Fresh appeal to catch IRA killer of RUC reservist John Eagleson 40 years ago

RUC reserve constable John Eagleson, who was killed by the IRA as he went to work in Co Tyrone in 1982.

Police are still seeking information 40 years after the IRA murdered RUC reserve officer John Eagleson.

The part-time constable was shot in the chest near Cookstown while making his way to work at cement plant on October 1, 1982.

The 49-year-old father of three was making his way along Upper Kildress Road near Drum Manor Forest Park on his Honda motorbike when he was gunned down.

The lorry driver died at the scene shortly after the gunman pulled the trigger at around 6am leaving behind two daughters and his son Clive, who was just 13.

Detective Inspector Nicola Galway from Legacy Investigation Branch believes the assailant made their escape in a yellow coloured Datsun 100A car with the registration VRM BJI 6435 – it had been hijacked in the local area the night before.

“The car was found a few hours later abandoned off the main Omagh to Cookstown Road approximately 4 miles from the murder scene,” DI Galway said.

“There were no witnesses to the murder and John was discovered lying beside his motorcycle around 6.30am by members of the public travelling along the same stretch of road.

“This was a brutal attack on a family man who was on his way to work in a local cement plant.

“Shot and left to die on a country road for no other reason than he was a part-time police officer who gave up his time to serve the local community in Cookstown.”

Investigators believe people have the answers which Mr Eagleson’s family are still seeking four decades on.

“Forty years have now passed since John’s murder and I am appealing for anyone who has any knowledge of what happened that day, whether as a witness or from personal involvement, who have not spoken to police previously to do so now,” DI Galway said.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been travelling on the Upper Kildress Road either before or after the murder and who may have witnessed the yellow Datsun car in the area.”

Now aged 53, the victim's son Clive is still seeking to bring his father’s killers to justice.

“Dad was a gentleman, a hard working man, a good man,” he said.

“He was out working every day, providing for his family, a great father and husband.

“He was always willing to help neighbours in the farming community.

“I was 13 when dad was murdered. The morning it happened. I woke up and heard a bit of commotion in the house, I knew something was wrong.

“My mum came down and a policewoman came in and I was told.

“Life changed dramatically for the whole family after that. Daddy was the foundation of our lives.”