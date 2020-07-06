Fresh bid to solve 1993 case of missing tourist as team from US heads for Republic

A crack team from the US will travel to the Republic later this year in a bid to solve the mystery 1993 disappearance of American tourist Annie McCarrick.

Ms McCarrick was 26 when she was last seen taking a bus to Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Her father John, who spent years trying to find out what happened to her, died in 2009 with no answers.

Now, a lawyer he hired in 1993 to help with the investigation has joined forces with a former FBI agent and Annie's uncle, John Covell, to finally solve the mystery.

The men are being assisted by Brian McCarthy, an Irish private investigator who was hired by the McCarrick's when their daughter went missing.

Mr McCarthy recently became aware of a witness statement allegedly given to gardai back in 1993, which puts a woman matching Annie's description in a cafe in Enniskerry.

At the time, gardai collected information to say Annie visited Johnnie Fox's Pub, in the village of Glencullen.

"She wasn't in Johnnie Fox's," said Mr McCarthy.

The woman, who has since died, said Annie had been in the cafe with a man fitting the description of a suspect Mr McCarthy said he had identified.

"She was not asked to help with an e-fit. We think this sighting is more crucial than initially thought," he added.